Denise Lowsley Sells 1,619 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $293,799.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $637,141.17. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

THG stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.17 and a 1 year high of $186.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day moving average of $171.94. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 9.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities set a $205.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

