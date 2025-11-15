Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 774 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,977 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of WSO opened at $342.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.66 and a 1-year high of $571.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

