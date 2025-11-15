National Pension Service Acquires 8,484 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $32,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.0%

CTRA stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

