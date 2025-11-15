Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $490,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Biogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.46.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $169.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

