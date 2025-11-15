National Pension Service Has $34.63 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $34,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,150,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,673,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,664,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

