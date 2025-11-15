Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,928,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $696,850,000 after buying an additional 686,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $276.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.