Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,351,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,930,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The stock has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

