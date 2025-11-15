Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 7,793 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Affirm were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 190.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 468.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 86.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.83 million. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on Affirm and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In related news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 213,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,277,061.14. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,413. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,761,596 shares of company stock worth $148,662,354 in the last 90 days. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

