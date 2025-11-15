Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 309,953 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,953 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $518,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Invitation Home by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Invitation Home by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 122.11%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

