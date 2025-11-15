Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,453,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $629,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,005.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

Dover Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DOV opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average of $177.75. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

