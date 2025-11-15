Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,965,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,783 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $331,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

