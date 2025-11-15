Cooper Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. $V

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000. Visa comprises approximately 6.1% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Visa by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 419,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $329.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

