PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after buying an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4%

TEL stock opened at $237.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.39 and a 200-day moving average of $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

