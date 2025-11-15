Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

ZURA opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.24. Zura Bio has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zura Bio by 78.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zura Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

See Also

