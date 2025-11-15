David Wolf Sells 1,525 Shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director David Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $320,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,224.74. The trade was a 25.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $211.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.62. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $215.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million.

Institutional Trading of Gulfport Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,700,000 after purchasing an additional 186,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 84.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 159,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after acquiring an additional 152,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,525,000 after acquiring an additional 142,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 130,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,668 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

