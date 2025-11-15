David Wolf Sells 1,525 Shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director David Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $320,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,224.74. The trade was a 25.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gulfport Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GPOR stock opened at $211.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.62. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $215.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million.
Institutional Trading of Gulfport Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.
