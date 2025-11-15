JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,509 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $20,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,848,000 after purchasing an additional 739,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 375,508 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,314,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,001,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 1,789,454 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $48.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

