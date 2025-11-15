KBC Group NV Sells 161,960 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 161,960 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.17% of Ormat Technologies worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 29,200.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 5,611 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $531,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,448.40. This trade represents a 62.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 18,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,025,583.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,253. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 81,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.