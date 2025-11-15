1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) & Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Critical Review

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Seagate Technology and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology 17.92% -297.87% 22.57% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seagate Technology and 1mage Software”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology $9.56 billion 5.77 $1.47 billion $7.79 33.15 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Volatility and Risk

Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Seagate Technology and 1mage Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology 1 5 17 2 2.80 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 0.00

Seagate Technology currently has a consensus target price of $281.36, suggesting a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Seagate Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seagate Technology is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats 1mage Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About 1mage Software

(Get Free Report)

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.