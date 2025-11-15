Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,809 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,370,000 after buying an additional 646,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $59,148,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.6%

BAH opened at $82.87 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

