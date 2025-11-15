KBC Group NV Increases Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7%

DUK stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

