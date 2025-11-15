KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,346,000. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 258,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $72.03 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

