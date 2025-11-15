Compass Financial Services Inc Buys 627 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2,239.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,987,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,005,000 after purchasing an additional 247,294 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 263,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 60,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

