Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,188 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $299.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.