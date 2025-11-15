The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $79,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $790.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $785.07 and a 200 day moving average of $709.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $841.28.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
