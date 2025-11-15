PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $25,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

