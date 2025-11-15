Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS.
Lam Research Stock Down 3.3%
LRCX opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.
Insider Activity
In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,528 shares of company stock worth $8,880,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
Featured Stories
