Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 3.3%

LRCX opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,528 shares of company stock worth $8,880,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.