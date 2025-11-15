Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $487.1818.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $590.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.84. Medpace has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $625.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total transaction of $9,120,485.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 13,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,455.55. This represents a 53.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total transaction of $12,808,476.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,900. This represents a 58.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,651 shares of company stock worth $80,748,141. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,559,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,679,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

