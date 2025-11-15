Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Stake in CAE Inc $CAE

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of CAE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Browning West LP increased its stake in CAE by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 13,734,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,742,000 after buying an additional 7,800,012 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,863,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 142.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,820 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CAE by 15.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,530,000 after acquiring an additional 822,037 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CAE by 61.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,684,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 640,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. CAE Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. CAE’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

