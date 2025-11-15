PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $21.13 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

