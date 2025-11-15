Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,183 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

