Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lifted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

