Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $27.43 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

