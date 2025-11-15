Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $38.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $194.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.45. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

