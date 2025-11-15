Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,100 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 103,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 796,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $9,653,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 944,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 251,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,857 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

