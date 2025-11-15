Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. $SMBC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 48,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMBC shares. Piper Sandler set a $60.50 target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

SMBC stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

