Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Purchased by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,685,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,543,000 after buying an additional 402,667 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 272,656 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $143.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

