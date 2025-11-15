MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.23% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 34.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 48.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,659.33. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.70. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $182.85.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

