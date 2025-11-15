Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 724,974 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $701,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $15,663,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 33,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,122,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $22.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

