JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9%

JPM opened at $303.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

