Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

