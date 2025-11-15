RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Shares of AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

