SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,299 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,328,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,958,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,774,000 after acquiring an additional 774,087 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $219,001,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 2,070,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.