Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,597 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of BioNTech worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $129.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

