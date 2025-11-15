ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $180,439.70 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) Director Elisha Finney sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $180,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $560,977.90. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.5%

ICUI opened at $136.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 41,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

