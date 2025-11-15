Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 60,721 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 89.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,758 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after buying an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 501,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 144,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -42.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

