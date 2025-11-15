Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 155,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank cut Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.38%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

