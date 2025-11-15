Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 201,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 48,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

