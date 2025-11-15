KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $832.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $931.67 and a 200-day moving average of $838.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $975.61.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

