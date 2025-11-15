Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $634.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $679.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.57. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $443.21 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

