Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $200,079.30 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $200,079.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,032.23. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,291 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $234,055.92.

Shares of Z stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $30,569,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 63,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

